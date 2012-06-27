Eric Thomas

Alphabout Logo

Eric Thomas
Eric Thomas
Hire Me
  • Save
Alphabout Logo logo texture typography tumblr
Download color palette

Excited to announce www.alphabout.com. A common ring for all type lovers to play with creating custom letters. Fun stuff.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 27, 2012
Eric Thomas
Eric Thomas
Brand + Digital + Creative Director at UnderStory
Hire Me

More by Eric Thomas

View profile
    • Like