Cloud Concert Poster

Cloud Concert Poster concert poster pop art illustration vector balloons fish bear fun bright
Part of an illustration I made for an electronica show poster. Was going for an eye catching design that blended psychedelic and pop aesthetic. Playing around with screen printing effects in Photoshop as well. You can see the full poster at my site.

Posted on Jun 27, 2012
