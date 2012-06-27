Florent Gosselin

Parking App UI (2)

Florent Gosselin
Florent Gosselin
  • Save
Parking App UI (2) open data parking iphone ui home navigation
Download color palette

Navigation parts of an iPhone / Android application that I work on during my free time. I am in charge of all UI stuff on that nice project.
Check the full dribbble project to know more about its app.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 27, 2012
Florent Gosselin
Florent Gosselin
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Florent Gosselin

View profile
    • Like