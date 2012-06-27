Llew Mejia

Poppy Flower Power

Everyone check out and follow the new blog project made by Lindsay Nohl and I where we will each do 50 florals and combine our powers on the 51st to make 101 Florals total! The first flower is poppy!

http://101florals.blogspot.com/

Posted on Jun 27, 2012
