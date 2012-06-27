Safwat Saleem

Lasso of Truth

"Live as if caught in Wonderwoman's Lasso of Truth."

This was made for Phoenix New Times' Manifesto series where they team a writer (who pens a manifesto) with a designer (who makes the artwork to go along with it).

Full version here: http://on.fb.me/MBzbJW

Posted on Jun 27, 2012
