Simplified CloudFlare icon

Simplified CloudFlare icon cloudflare icon cloud simplified
Sometimes at CloudFlare we have to use tiny little icons to represent our logo. Our logo—created by the great Linden Leader—isn't really great for that due to the detail in it. So I created a simplified version to use in certain situations.

Posted on Jun 27, 2012
