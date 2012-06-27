Warner McGee

SHEro

SHEro shero girl pinup pixar human character cute
SHEro landed on the cover of 3D Artist magazine (Issue 24) and she's never looked back. :) She's created in both modo 3D and Photoshop. And she is the subject of my character tutorial on blending 3D with 2D.

Posted on Jun 27, 2012
