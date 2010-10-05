Dan Taylr

Wifi Flat

Wifi Flat isometric house glass concrete grain
Got inspired by some fo Tanya Maifat's work. I'm trying to figure out what to add to the window. It seems plain.

Posted on Oct 5, 2010
