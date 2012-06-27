Lucas Veiga

HTML Editor html css javascript editor mac app less snippets
Hey guys, tried to design a html editor focusing on my main needs, like projects, and a nice upload/publish experience.

Here's the full preview: http://cl.ly/Hhlq/o

Hope you like it. Thanks!

Posted on Jun 27, 2012
