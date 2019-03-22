Mateusz Kusz

Essential icon set - in action (wip)

Essential icon set - in action (wip)
Since I do not have any suitable project on hand, I've decided to create this simple template, so that I can showcase some of the icons that I've been working on, this time in action.

Icons that I am referring to are a part of bigger set, which is not complete yet.

