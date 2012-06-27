Spa Flyers

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
PointCard
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
Learn the full product design process…
Level up your skills with our interactive workshops…
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Download Link: http://graphicriver.net/item/spa-sauna-flyers-psd-template/2575820
Professional Spa, Sauna Flyer PSD templates designed to market and present your business the best way possible. You can't go wrong with these flyers.
Features
1 fully layered psd file
Size – 8.5x11 @ 300 dpi-CMYK
100% editable (each element sits on it’s own layer)
Option to add 3 photos
Organized & well named layers
Professional Design
Free Fonts used are listed below
Century Gothic - Ships with Adobe Photoshop
Aller - http://www.fontsquirrel.com/fonts/Aller
Helvetica - Ships with Adobe Photoshop
Sansation - http://www.dafont.com/sansation.font
Photos in the preview image are used for display purposes and are not included in the main download file.
Stock Photo Credits
http://photodune.net/item/spa-resort/178757
http://photodune.net/item/spa-setting/1333939
http://photodune.net/item/spa/1488387
http://photodune.net/item/spa/799117