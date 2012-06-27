premadepixels.com

Spa Flyers

Spa Flyers spa design beauty banner ads free saloon flyers free spa psd flyers hotel banners marketing banners multipurpose billboards outdoor banners psd templates restaurant flyers saloon brochures saloon flyers sauna sauna spa banners signage spa spa adverts spa artwork psd spa banner spa billboards spa brochures spa display spa outdoor banners spa signage
Download Link: http://graphicriver.net/item/spa-sauna-flyers-psd-template/2575820

Professional Spa, Sauna Flyer PSD templates designed to market and present your business the best way possible. You can't go wrong with these flyers.

Features

1 fully layered psd file
Size – 8.5x11 @ 300 dpi-CMYK
100% editable (each element sits on it’s own layer)
Option to add 3 photos
Organized & well named layers
Professional Design
Free Fonts used are listed below

Century Gothic - Ships with Adobe Photoshop
Aller - http://www.fontsquirrel.com/fonts/Aller
Helvetica - Ships with Adobe Photoshop
Sansation - http://www.dafont.com/sansation.font

Photos in the preview image are used for display purposes and are not included in the main download file.

Stock Photo Credits
http://photodune.net/item/spa-resort/178757
http://photodune.net/item/spa-setting/1333939
http://photodune.net/item/spa/1488387
http://photodune.net/item/spa/799117

