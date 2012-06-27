Kristen Howdeshell

Run Little Rabbit

Run Little Rabbit garden braid roots
This is a poster and cd art for the Kansas City neo-bluegrass 3 girl band, Run Little Rabbit. The lead girl is also a lead-farmer for the Kansas City New Roots for Refugee program. I wanted to pay tribute to those roots of hers with the garden. The garden's fence also adds femininity, acting as an almost lacy border. There's much more to this illustration. See full image: http://howdymates.com/Run-Little-Rabbit

Posted on Jun 27, 2012
