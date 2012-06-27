Joshua Stipancic

Pathfinder

Joshua Stipancic
Joshua Stipancic
  • Save
Pathfinder lantern leaves axe tattoo illustration texture shading
Download color palette

Finally finished this.

3e6e47fdd0ea175c23f386136ea95582
Rebound of
Pathfinder - Sketch 2
By Joshua Stipancic
View all tags
Posted on Jun 27, 2012
Joshua Stipancic
Joshua Stipancic

More by Joshua Stipancic

View profile
    • Like