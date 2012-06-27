Connor Gaughan

What's a Whale Without a Penguin

Connor Gaughan
Connor Gaughan
  • Save
What's a Whale Without a Penguin penguin linear chat
Download color palette

For no reason other than I like penguins.

Whaley
Rebound of
whaley
By Matt Yow
View all tags
Posted on Jun 27, 2012
Connor Gaughan
Connor Gaughan
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Connor Gaughan

View profile
    • Like