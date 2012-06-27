Rob Loukotka

Fringe Focus Mailing Stamp

stamp logo mail paper ink pad address label
Designed this as a 2.5x2.5" rubber stamp. Just ordered it today! Planning on smacking this on boxes, envelopes, pouches, tubes, etc. when necessary.

The flat side on the right will let this fit into corners, and I may buy various address stamps and stuff too. They're cheap!

Posted on Jun 27, 2012
