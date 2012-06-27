Fabio Basile

Statnut Animation

Fabio Basile
Fabio Basile
  • Save
Statnut Animation animation iphone settings stats nut ios dev mockup gif fps
Download color palette

Sometimes an animation is better than 1000 static images.
Ridiculously made in Photoshop to quickly show the wonderful devs at Shiny Frog what it should look like :)

Hit me on twitter if you fancy collaborating on smaller projects like this or if you like my work :)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 27, 2012
Fabio Basile
Fabio Basile

More by Fabio Basile

View profile
    • Like