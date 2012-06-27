Ken Barber

T&L Go Go Sketch

Ken Barber
Ken Barber
  • Save
T&L Go Go Sketch lettering script pencil sketch drawing hand-lettering hand-lettered hand-drawn
Download color palette

A work-in-progress sketch of a logo that I'm designing for my sister-in-law's new business venture. She asked for a strong letter that didn't sacrifice too much warmth. With that in mind, a soft and heavy script seemed to be in order.

More information about the project, along with another larger image, can be found on my site:

http://typeandlettering.com/blog/go-go-sketch

Ken Barber
Ken Barber

More by Ken Barber

View profile
    • Like