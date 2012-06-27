Samira Khoshnood

SCAD Redesign with Massimo Vignelli

SCAD Redesign with Massimo Vignelli helvetica graphic design branding school art identity design grid vignelli red scad poster stationary
This project was created as part of a 7 day workshop collaboration with master designer Massimo Vignelli. The goal was to study the Vignelli methodology first-hand and apply his principles to the redesign of SCAD's identity.

TAKE A LOOK AT THE PROJECT:
http://samirakdesign.com/SCAD-Rebrand-with-Vignelli

