Interior Concept For an Upcoming Game

game 3d blender cycles interior
Hi, this is my first post on dribbble. :3

This is a concept of a building floor that will be used in a game I'm currently working on, I tried to make it look close to what I could achieve in real time rendering.

Here is the full version (720p): http://i50.tinypic.com/34xokt4.png

Posted on Jun 27, 2012
