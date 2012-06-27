Jeremiah Britton

Summer Camp

Jeremiah Britton
Jeremiah Britton
  • Save
Summer Camp summer camp icons illustration design invitation
Download color palette

just starting to play with some small illustrations and layouts for something at work. hopefully this gets flushed out into a full campaign

View all tags
Posted on Jun 27, 2012
Jeremiah Britton
Jeremiah Britton

More by Jeremiah Britton

View profile
    • Like