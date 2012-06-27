Brittan Pittman

South Texas Jazz title graphic

music tommaso jazz title video
A title graphic for a live recording I did with South Texas Jazz.

See the video here: http://www.brittanpittman.com/blog_posts/south_texas_jazz_1.html

Jun 27, 2012
