Cameron Daigle

Step 1: Launch

Cameron Daigle
Cameron Daigle
  • Save
Step 1: Launch poster hashrocket lost type
Download color palette

Repurposing some Hashrocket website illustrations for a poster for our conference room. Featuring Lost Type's Franchise typeface.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 27, 2012
Cameron Daigle
Cameron Daigle

More by Cameron Daigle

View profile
    • Like