Rocketr Logo

Hot on the heals of the official announcement of the next version of Rocketr and launch of our new blog (http://blog.rocketr.com/a-new-rocketr-fast-approaching-launch) I thought I'd show of the logo design I created a few months ago at the start of the process.

You should request an invite to the Rocketr beta: https://rocketr.com/
And follow us on twitter: http://twitter.com/rocketr

