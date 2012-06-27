Théo Vuong

Ezechiel, Paysan-Bâtisseur

Ezechiel, Paysan-Bâtisseur business card hemp organic recycle natural logo wood
This is a business card I designed for an entrepreneur specialized in building eco-friendly homes; using organic materials such as hemp, bamboo and recycled fibers.
Posted on Jun 27, 2012
