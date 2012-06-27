Jay Carlson

here's my first take at an iOS icon. thoughts on improvements? I've looked at it at a few different sizes and the main focus (the yellow pin) remains easily seen. just trying to get a feel for icons and what is needed to make them look good at all the different sizes...

Posted on Jun 27, 2012
