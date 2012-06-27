The Logo Smith - Logo Designer & Brand Identity Design Studio

Sifter Logo & Letterpress Business Cards

Sifter Logo & Letterpress Business Cards logo design portfolio letterpress business cards
Final logo design for Sifterapp.com looking nice on letterpress business cards.

Little more info on these cards: http://imjustcreative.com/sifter-business-cards

Posted on Jun 27, 2012
