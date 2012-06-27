Lea Vervoort

Isaac & Polak

Isaac & Polak game suitcase world mountains hills houses
The cover of my graduation project
A point and click story called Isaac & Polak.
This Project is nominated for Breda Art Award.

Posted on Jun 27, 2012
