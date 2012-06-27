Maja Vojnoska

Landing page snapshot

Maja Vojnoska
Maja Vojnoska
  • Save
Landing page snapshot website texture orange gray button landing homepage snapshot sneak peak cms
Download color palette

Here's a quick snapshot of the landing page.
Full screenshot will follow in the next few days.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 27, 2012
Maja Vojnoska
Maja Vojnoska

More by Maja Vojnoska

View profile
    • Like