Dan Sensecall

Critique required...

Dan Sensecall
Dan Sensecall
  • Save
Critique required... iphone app fokus icons tasks list check tick pie project management
Download color palette

Making some more changes to Fokus, stripping out all the style to draw attention to the task & project at hand...

Would love some feedback...
• How are the icons?
• Are their functions obvious enough?
• Is it too stripped back?
... you get the gist

View all tags
Posted on Jun 27, 2012
Dan Sensecall
Dan Sensecall

More by Dan Sensecall

View profile
    • Like