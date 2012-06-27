Henk Batenburg

Agenda

Henk Batenburg
Henk Batenburg
  • Save
Agenda agenda past history ui interface
Download color palette

This is a small detail of a application I'm making for a client that wanted some sort of agenda in which the focus would be on the past. Its some sort of to do list from the past, to check on your employees and clients work, mostly for insurance!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 27, 2012
Henk Batenburg
Henk Batenburg

More by Henk Batenburg

View profile
    • Like