Mother's Day Eve Menu 2012

For the past 9 years my wife and I host a Mother's Day celebration/party. Past few years we've switched to the Saturday before to allow us to rest on Mother's Day and people can stay later. All the items on the menu are things I make, and designing a menu helps me for grocery shopping, noting when to start prepping and cooking, and to ensure I put out all the food I make and not forget about something in the fridge. More image to come.