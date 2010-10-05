Wes O'Haire

I like type

Wes O'Haire
Wes O'Haire
  • Save
I like type typography hoefler vitesse tungsten
Download color palette
View all tags
Posted on Oct 5, 2010
Wes O'Haire
Wes O'Haire

More by Wes O'Haire

View profile
    • Like