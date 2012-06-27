Jak Dempsey

Design Juice 'Updated'

Design Juice 'Updated' ios ui iphone piping pink webdesign
UPDATED SHOT: Much more natural looking flow of liquid...This is a piece of work I'm doing for my own websites front page, its a w.i.p ... The iPhone is being pumped full with design juice ;)

Posted on Jun 27, 2012
