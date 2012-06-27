Jonathan Suh

Monogram iOS icon texture closeup

Jonathan Suh
Jonathan Suh
  • Save
Monogram iOS icon texture closeup ios icon iphone ipad texture closeup monogram js dark ipod touch
Download color palette

It was difficult to see the texture in my debut shot of my monogram iOS icon, so I thought I'd rebound with a closeup look so you can see the texture goin' on.

Ff9318828d37944594f067e77875b0a3
Rebound of
Monogram iOS icon
By Jonathan Suh
View all tags
Posted on Jun 27, 2012
Jonathan Suh
Jonathan Suh

More by Jonathan Suh

View profile
    • Like