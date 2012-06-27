allan berger

Datepicker

Datepicker
in this rebound we moved the due-date indicator out of the datepicker overlay itself to clearly separate the indicator area and the update-actions. to get a better context where the overlay belongs to we added a css-generated arrow which points to the dynamic calendar icon. the remove button only appears if the datepicker overlay is opened and a date is chosen.

