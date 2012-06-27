Brad Blackman

Buzzword Book

A little while ago, a friend tweeted: "'We need more book titles that end with words code, economy, and myth.' - No one"

Naturally, I took this as an invitation to whip up a cover using these buzzwords in 5 minutes.

Posted on Jun 27, 2012
