Jelenia (aka Crouching Stag)

It all started form Jelenia Góra (I think we can translate it as Deer's Mountain) - a city in Poland. "Góra" means "mountain" as well as "top" and if something has top, it probably also has it's bottom ("dół") ;) So if there's "Jelenia Góra" there is "Jelenia Dół" right under it.

To finish this little wordplay I swapped deer with a stag and let it hunt ;)

Jelenia - part two
Posted on Jun 27, 2012
