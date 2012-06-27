Jelenia (aka Crouching Stag)

It all started form Jelenia Góra (I think we can translate it as Deer's Mountain) - a city in Poland. "Góra" means "mountain" as well as "top" and if something has top, it probably also has it's bottom ("dół") ;) So if there's "Jelenia Góra" there is "Jelenia Dół" right under it.

To finish this little wordplay I swapped deer with a stag and let it hunt ;)