Zach Dunn

Your Score Report

Zach Dunn
Zach Dunn
  • Save
Your Score Report results whitney green bigtype
Download color palette

Just started to lay out a results page for an online testing site. This screen is a first shot at what a user would see after completing one of the site's exams.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 5, 2010
Zach Dunn
Zach Dunn

More by Zach Dunn

View profile
    • Like