Martin Gross

Varadero | Cubans Cocktail Bar

Martin Gross
Martin Gross
  • Save
Varadero | Cubans Cocktail Bar varadero bar cocktails cubans red blue flag
Download color palette

Logo for Cubans Cocktail Bar, inspired by cuban flag.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 27, 2012
Martin Gross
Martin Gross

More by Martin Gross

View profile
    • Like