Guilherme Henrique

chairs

Guilherme Henrique
Guilherme Henrique
  • Save
chairs chairs illustration
Download color palette

illustration for a design magazine.

see it full size here: http://guilhermeh.tumblr.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 27, 2012
Guilherme Henrique
Guilherme Henrique

More by Guilherme Henrique

View profile
    • Like