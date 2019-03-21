Rames Creative Design

Mancing a Fisherman Club Logo Design

Mancing a Fisherman Club Logo Design fishing club fisherman club logo fisherman concept khaerulrisky circle vector logotype logogrid portfolio minimalist logomaker logo designs logo designer logo identity icon branding brand and identity brand
This logo meaning is the hook for represent fisherman club (in middle) and combine with Mauri Symbols -- Maori symbols are shared across many New Zealand art forms (tattoo art and pounamu carving especially) and have symbolism or meaning that stems from their original use hundreds of years ago: to visually represent parts of the culture, belief system, and history of Maori. The symbols represent the future and past. --
and it can be a Flower if you look closely.

Let me know what do you think about this? Any feedback is welcome!

