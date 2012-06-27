Ilan Dray

Sparkeo Mini Full HD e-Learning Video Player

Ilan Dray
Ilan Dray
  • Save
Sparkeo Mini Full HD e-Learning Video Player sparkeo mini video e-learning player knowledge inkod hypera ilan dray control hd share icons courses volume pause play monetize fullscreen facebook login transparent ardrone side menu navigation ux gui design
Download color palette

Sparkeo :) Sell your educational videos online today!
Easy to use embeddable video player with In Video payment solution for stronger conversions, content secured and hosting included.
All these features are included in a Mini Full HD Video Player
UX & Design by Inkod Hypera Ltd.
www.inkod-hypera.com
Enjoy Life :)

Ilan Dray
Ilan Dray

More by Ilan Dray

View profile
    • Like