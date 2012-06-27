Tommy Gower

Conclave Tee

Conclave Tee t-shirt screenprinting branding
The t-shirts we did for Conclave, a student ministry conference, earlier this year. This shirt was awesome in person - for the gray we used liquid silver ink so it really popped!

Posted on Jun 27, 2012
