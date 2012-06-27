Tortoiseshell Black

Thor

Thor illustration sketch
Was working up the post-it note Thor i did a couple of weeks back, may try and get it to illustrator and finish off when I get a moment,

Rebound of
Post-it Avengers
By Tortoiseshell Black
Posted on Jun 27, 2012
