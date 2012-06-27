Ignat Chakaroff

Top 3 Forex Awards

Ignat Chakaroff
Ignat Chakaroff
  • Save
Top 3 Forex Awards awards top 3 rankings forex icons
Download color palette

Wanted to take a stab at creating custom ranking icons for a contest. I'd love to hear some constructive criticism!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 27, 2012
Ignat Chakaroff
Ignat Chakaroff

More by Ignat Chakaroff

View profile
    • Like