Helvetic Brands®

Ideawell

Helvetic Brands®
Helvetic Brands®
Hire Us
  • Save
Ideawell branding logo icon identity brand
Download color palette

The final design now in use by the clients.

Many thanks for all those who commented on the previous iterations for your help.

33dd21b29ec4020e2a4be300034066e5
Rebound of
Pixel to perfection
By Helvetic Brands®
View all tags
Posted on Jun 27, 2012
Helvetic Brands®
Helvetic Brands®
Outside the box design, Swiss style
Hire Us

More by Helvetic Brands®

View profile
    • Like