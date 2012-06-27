Mark Etherington

Moog Royale Crown Pattern

pattern crown clothing branding repeat fashion logo logotype vector moog royale
First shot I've done.. so here goes!
This is a pattern I've been working on as part of a new print I'm doing for my clothing label called Moog Royale. The crown is one of the main brand indentifiers and I've always wanted to create some kind of repeat pattern with it.

Posted on Jun 27, 2012
