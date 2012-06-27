Julia Khusainova

Homepage

Julia Khusainova
Julia Khusainova
  • Save
Homepage website texture transparent orange dark colorful blur gradient magnify button photo black navigation logo
Download color palette

Something I'm working on for some time now. I know you can't see much from 400x300px shot but more is coming!

Feedback is welcome, guys!

***
Let's tweet together!

Julia Khusainova
Julia Khusainova

More by Julia Khusainova

View profile
    • Like