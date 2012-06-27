I-Ming

Medieval Mini Game

Medieval Mini Game iphone ipad game ios manga anime illustration character design
If you've been following my work you'll recognize these charcters, went for a slightly more japanese look with the menu screen of this minigame, out soon: Stay up to date on the games vis www.takeoutarcade.com

Posted on Jun 27, 2012
