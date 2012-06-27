Cristiano Siqueira

Stephen King

Cristiano Siqueira
Cristiano Siqueira
  • Save
Stephen King writer macabre carrie vector stephen king
Download color palette

This is a work I did for a brazilian magazine about movies called Monet (Editora Globo). Soon, the full version of this work will be available on my website and facebook :)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 27, 2012
Cristiano Siqueira
Cristiano Siqueira

More by Cristiano Siqueira

View profile
    • Like